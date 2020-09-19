Elephant electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire in Jharkhand on Saturday, a senior forest officer said.

The incident took place in a village adjoining Bhelwatand forest along the border of Ranchi and Chatra districts, Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar Dubey said.

"A 35-year-old female elephant, which was part of a 22-strong herd, came in contact with a live wire illegally connected to an irrigation pump," Dubey told PTI.

A case was registered against the person, on whose field the wire was laid, and the matter is being investigated, he added.