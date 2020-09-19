Elephant electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

Elephant electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 19 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 19:41 ist

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire in Jharkhand on Saturday, a senior forest officer said.

The incident took place in a village adjoining Bhelwatand forest along the border of Ranchi and Chatra districts, Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar Dubey said.

"A 35-year-old female elephant, which was part of a 22-strong herd, came in contact with a live wire illegally connected to an irrigation pump," Dubey told PTI.

A case was registered against the person, on whose field the wire was laid, and the matter is being investigated, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jharkhand
elephant
electrocution

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

 