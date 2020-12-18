Farmers’ protest affects traffic movement on Jaipur-Delhi highway for 6th day

The traffic on Jaipur-Delhi national highway remained partially affected for the sixth consecutive day on Friday due to the farmers’ agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

Despite intense cold conditions, the farmers have been staying put in Shahjahapr near the border since Sunday, protesting against the three agri laws introduced by the Centre.

One side of the highway, from Jaipur to Delhi, is closed whereas the other side, from Delhi to Jaipur, is open for traffic.

On Friday, the farmers were addressed by activists Kavita Srivastava, Kanwar Yadav and others, spokesperson of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Rajasthan) Ram Madhav said.