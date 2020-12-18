Farmers block Jaipur-Delhi highway traffic for 6th day

Farmers’ protest affects traffic movement on Jaipur-Delhi highway for 6th day

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 18 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 21:07 ist
Farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm law at Delhi-Haryana, Singhu border,in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The traffic on Jaipur-Delhi national highway remained partially affected for the sixth consecutive day on Friday due to the farmers’ agitation near the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

Despite intense cold conditions, the farmers have been staying put in Shahjahapr near the border since Sunday, protesting against the three agri laws introduced by the Centre.

One side of the highway, from Jaipur to Delhi, is closed whereas the other side, from Delhi to Jaipur, is open for traffic.

On Friday, the farmers were addressed by activists Kavita Srivastava, Kanwar Yadav and others, spokesperson of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Rajasthan) Ram Madhav said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jaipur
Rajasthan
Delhi
farmers
Farmers protests
farm billa
Agriculture

What's Brewing

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 