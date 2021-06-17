Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

No injury has been reported so far in the fire that broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2021, 01:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 01:44 ist
Fire brigades arrive after a fire breaks out at Convergence block, 9th floor of AIIMS in New Delhi, Wednesday. Credit: PTI Photo

A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building here on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injury has been reported so far in the fire that broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AIIMS
Delhi
Fire

Related videos

What's Brewing

North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19

North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19

Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months

Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

MacKenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

MacKenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 