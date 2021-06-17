Fire breaks out at AIIMS hospital in Delhi

A fire broke out at an AIIMS hospital building here on Wednesday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
No injury has been reported so far in the fire that broke out on the ninth floor of the hospital's Convergence Block, they said.
According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at around 10.30 pm after which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
North Korea ramps up recycling amid sanctions, Covid-19
Taj Mahal reopens its doors to public after 2 months
China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama
You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs
Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt
Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?
MacKenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries