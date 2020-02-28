FIRs against BJP leaders will not help: Delhi police tells HC

The Delhi Police told the High Court that it has so far not lodged any FIR against BJP leaders for their hate speeches, saying it would not help in restoring peace and normalcy.

“We have examined CDs as well as other materials. A conscious decision has been taken to defer the decision on the question. In view of prevailing situation, it is the considered opinion of police that any decision at this juncture may not be conducive for restoration of normalcy,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court.

A separate bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and C Hari Shankar gave four weeks’ time to the Delhi Police and put the PIL by activist Harsh Mander for consideration on April 13.

Earlier, Justice S Muralidhar-led division bench had slammed the police failing to register an FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra for their hate speeches.

The matter was originally to be heard by the CJ-led bench but in view of the absence of Justice Patel, it was taken by Justice Muralidhar-led bench, which gave one day time to the police act on those statements.

During the hearing on Thursday, Mehta submitted before the bench that many as 48 FIRs have so far been registered with regard to violence, arson, destruction of properties.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Mander, contended the FIR must be lodged against the leaders and they must be arrested as they were responsible for the violence that broke out in Delhi.

“Goli maro...has become narrative of a political party. We want an order very quickly since it is indisputable that statements were made. It is a clear cut case that it was hate speech, which has resulting in murder,” he said.

“The court needs to send out a message that no one will be spared for making hate speeches,” he submitted, contending these leaders must be taken off the streets. Gonsalves cited Lalitha Kumar’s judgement making it mandatory for registration of FIR.