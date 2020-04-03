Five more coronavirus cases reported in Jammu & Kashmir; tally reaches 75

Five more COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the total tally to 75.

While four new cases were reported from Kashmir Valley, one was detected positive in Jammu region, an official spokesperson said and added that cases are active in the Union Territory at present.

Two patients have died and three have recovered so far.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in the country which is over six cases per million of the population. The national average per million population so far is less than two. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, the valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

A senior doctor said that the graph for COVID-19 positives is likely to rise steeply if testing is conducted more aggressively across J&K, especially in the valley. As a result of the narrow testing criteria, he said, sick people with potential exposure to the coronavirus are being sent home.

“So-far social distancing especially ensuring to stay at home has flattened the curve, but there could be scores of invisible positives around us who are asymptomatic and unaware about it,” he revealed.