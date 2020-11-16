Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passes away

  Nov 16 2020
Former Haryana minister Om Prakash Jain passed away on Monday at a hospital in Delhi.

"Jain was 70 years old and was unwell for the past few days," the Haryana government said in a release issued here.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the demise of Jain, who was a minister in the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In his condolence message, Khattar said that Jain took a keen interest in politics and social works.

"He held a special place in Aggarwal community," he said.

