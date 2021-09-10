Former Indian Army deputy chief appointed Uttarakhand Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed former deputy chief of the Indian Army, Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, as the new Governor of Uttarakhand, after accepting the resignation of the incumbent Baby Rani Maurya.

The President also appointed Banwarilal Purohit as the full-time Governor of Punjab. Purohit, currently Governor of Tamil Nadu, was already holding additional charge of the Governor of Punjab. R N Ravi, Governor of Nagaland, was appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu, according to a press release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, was given the additional responsibility of the Governor of Nagaland, it added.

