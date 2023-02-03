Fuel to cost more in Punjab

Fuel to cost more in Punjab; state govt imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation, the minister said

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Feb 03 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 18:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Punjab government has decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet here on Friday.

When asked if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, "Cess has been imposed".

He was speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation," Arora noted.

When asked how much cess has been imposed, Arora said it will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel.

The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Fuel price
India News
Bhagwant Mann
Petrol
diesel
cess

What's Brewing

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Qatar bans insect food after EU expands menu

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

Scientists split seawater to produce green hydrogen

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

1200-year-old idols found in Nalanda

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 