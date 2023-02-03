Fuel to cost more in Punjab; state govt imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

The Punjab government has decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet here on Friday.
When asked if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, "Cess has been imposed".
He was speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.
"Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation," Arora noted.
When asked how much cess has been imposed, Arora said it will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel.
The cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
