G20 Srinagar meeting: Amid terror threats NSG, MARCOS step up searches

Amid terror threats emerging ahead of the crucial G20 meeting, National Security Guards (NSG) and elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) stepped up their operations in parts of Srinagar, where from the visiting delegates are expected to move.

On Thursday the NSG commandos along with paramilitary CRPF and J&K police searched commercial establishments including hotels, shops and other complexes near city center Lal Chowk.

Delegates from G20 and other participating countries will attend meetings at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, on the banks of Dal Lake on May 23 amid the high security. MARCOS, a special forces unit of the Indian Navy, are making rounds of the Dal Lake as part of the acclimatization process.

Also Read | J&K: Tourist influx to Gulmarg surges ahead of G20 meet

MARCOS comprises the toughest soldiers who undergo rigorous training to conduct swift and stealthy responses in water. Their proficiency in waterborne operations, close-quarter combat, and swift response tactics, makes them an ideal force to maintain the security of Dal Lake.

It is believed that the visiting foreign delegates may take boat rides in Dal Lake. Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir following intelligence inputs about possible attempts by terrorists to carry out a strike before or during the meeting.

Reports said CRPF men were seen using IED detectors and sniffer dogs along the banks of Dal Lake to ensure road stretch was free from explosives. Heightened security measures and traffic restrictions will affect event venues, Srinagar International Airport hotels and routes used by delegates.

Reports said army-affiliated schools have been closed in J&K till May 25 as a security precaution while additional school and business closures may occur in coming days.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said patrolling is part of maintaining domination of the areas and it helps in countering any threat of a terrorist sneaking into the city from north or south Kashmir.

Notably, a series of encounters and infiltration attempts were foiled in north Kashmir by the alert forces in recent weeks. A multi-tier security of Army, Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), besides Village Defence Committees have been activated along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) across the UT, reports added.