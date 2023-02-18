Gap year no bar for seeking admission for undergrads in Delhi University

Delhi University on Friday informed that gap years will not be a bar for seeking admission in undergraduate programmes, but such candidates will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023.

At a webinar organised by the university, Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi also advised students to select maximum courses, adding there is no disadvantage in changing the stream.

Delhi University offers admission to 79 undergraduate courses across its colleges.

Like the last year, admission in all the courses will be conducted based on CUET scores, not class XII marks.

"All admissions will be based only on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2023. All candidates, including those seeking admission on Supernumerary seats like Sports, ECA etc. will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023," said Gandhi.

"There is no disadvantage to changing the stream. Gap years will not be a bar for purpose of admission to UG programs, however, all such candidates will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023," she added.

The University of Delhi has also launched its admission website for the Academic Year 2023-2024 (http://admission.uod.ac.in).

"The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 for information bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission in the University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET (UG) 2023," Gandhi added.