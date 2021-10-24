Give final push to end terror in J&K: Amit Shah to forces

Asserting that the August 5, 2019, decision reduced terrorism, nepotism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the security agencies to give a final push to end militancy in the region.

Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit to J&K, said strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace in J&K. “No one can obstruct development here and it’s our commitment,” he said while interacting with members of J&K Youth Club, in Srinagar.

Justifying the abrogation of Article 370, the home minister asked, “The transparency and corruption-free governance Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed since 2019 is the pillar of the region’s development. Would it be possible without abrogating Article 370?”

“5th August 2019 will be written in golden letters. Kashmir has seen a new beginning from fear, terrorism, corruption and family-based politics to peace, development, and prosperity. The youth of Jammu & Kashmir has strengthened this change. Before August 5, 2019, what did the 70 years of Independence give J&K — 87 Assembly, 6 Lok Sabha seats and three families. I do not need to name those families,” Shah said.

Shah, who is on his first visit to the UT since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, said the delimitation will happen in the UT followed by elections and then restoration of statehood.

Earlier, during a high-level security meeting chaired by the home minister here, Shah sought answers as to why radicalisation and home-grown militancy were on the rise in Kashmir and asked them to give a final push to end terrorism in the region.

“Shah sought answers from the heads of various security agencies as to why despite a massive build-up of forces and extensive outreach efforts by the Center, the twin threats of radicalisation and home-grown terrorism were on the rise,” sources told DH.

Besides, they said, the spate of recent targeted killing of civilians, and an increase in cross-border infiltration were other issues discussed during the meeting. Top officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the army, CRPF, police and other agencies, attended the meeting.

Shah also met the family of J&K police inspector Parvaiz Ahmad, who was shot dead by militants on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city.

He offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds, an official said.

Cosmetic steps won’t address actual problem: Mehbooba

Regional PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said “cosmetic steps” like the inauguration of international flights and medical colleges by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not address the actual problem in the region.

“HM inaugurating international flights from Srinagar & laying the foundation of new medical colleges isn’t new. Half a dozen medical colleges were sanctioned by the UPA govt & are functional now. Post Article 370 abrogation & an engineered crisis, J&K has been thrown into chaos (sic),” she tweeted.

“This crisis is of GOI’s making & instead of reaching out they opted for cosmetic steps that don’t address the actual problem. Ideally, HM’s visit should have been preceded by following up on PM’s assurance post the all party meeting,” she said.

