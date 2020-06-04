Haryana lockdown: 143 held on drug charge till May 31

Haryana: 143 held on drug charge during lockdown till May 31

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 19:01 ist

The Haryana Police has arrested 143 people and seized 3,853 kg of narcotics during the coronavirus lockdown period between March 23 and May 31, a statement said here on Thursday.

While 2,179 kg of narcotics were seized between March 23 and May 22, another 1,674 kg were recovered from May 23 to May 31, it said, adding that 143 people were arrested in this connection.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The Haryana government had imposed the coronavirus lockdown on March 23, two days before it was clamped in the whole nation.

The seizure of narcotics included over 1,160 kg of poppy husk, 38-kg ganja, 5.8-kg opium, 4.2-kg heroin and 66 kg of poppy plants besides 3,500 prohibited tablets, the statement said.

Of the total 94 cases, the maximum 31 cases under NDPS Act were registered in Rohtak where 52 people were arrested. Similarly, 21 cases were registered in Sirsa, eight in Fatehabad, and four each in Karnal and Palwal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Haryana
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Russia struggles to clean up Arctic river fuel spill

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Washington DC desecrated

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

Can taking hydroxychloroquine prevent COVID-19?

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

India loses 750 tigers in the last eight years

 