Himachal CM Sukhu urges Centre to return funds deposited for NPS

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday sought the Centre's directions to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to return Rs 9,242 crore deposited under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) by the state government.

Sukhu, who attended the 8th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi, said there should be no limit on receiving external aid for the next three years and the Union government must approve proposals submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs.

He also sought 100 per cent central funding for the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh Railway Line, saying the land acquisition cost that was borne by the state government should be considered as its contribution to the project.

He also requested the Centre to include ropeway projects under the 'Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna', besides demanding special financial assistance for completing the construction of medical colleges in the state.

Sukhu said his government was keen on developing Himachal Pradesh as a 'Green Energy State' in order to protect and preserve the environment. An elaborate plan is being made for promoting Green Hydrogen, he added.

A Rs 2,000 crore World Bank-aided project 'Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme' will be launched soon after holding the final round of discussions with the bank, he said.

Sukhu said efforts are being made to create 40,000 direct and 50,000 indirect employment opportunities and attract investments worth Rs 20,000 crore in various sectors in the current financial year.