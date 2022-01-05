I-T raids still continuing in Noida, Agra and Baghpat

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 13:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The raids by the Income Tax Department continued on Wednesday at several locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Baghpat, Agra, and in several sectors of Noida.

The I-T teams are still searching the premises of Ajay Chaudhary of ACE Group, a prominent builder group.

Teams are still at his various premises, including his office and Khekra village-based farmhouse. The raids started on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | UP raids: Income Tax team takes Pampi Jain to Kanpur

The I-T team said they have to recover a few documents.

The Ace Group released a statement on Tuesday evening saying they were not violating any rules.

"We, at Ace group, are fully cooperating with the agency. As a law abiding company, we strictly adhere to all laws, rules and regulations. Income tax had raided the group three months back and even that time too the group had fully cooperated with the agency," said a spokesperson of Ace group.

Apart from Ace group, the Agra-based office of Nuova shoes, which belongs to Harsimran Singh Alag alias Mannu, is also being raided. Nuova shoe is a part of the RCKK company.

Recently, the financial institutions including I-T, DRI and DGGI conducted raids on Kanpur-Kannauj based perfume businessmen. Peeyush Jain, who deals in perfume compounds, was arrested. The house and premises of Pushap Raj Pampi Jain were also searched by I-T teams along with four other businessmen.

The raids are still going on and the I-T official said that once the raid was finally over then only they would be able to make any comment.

Income tax raids
Income Tax Department
Uttar Pradesh
India News

