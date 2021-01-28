India reports 11,666 new Covid-19 cases; tally tops 1.07 crore

India on Thursday reported 11,666 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,07,01,193, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active cases stands at 1,73,740.

The country saw 123 deaths in a single day. The total Covid-19 toll now stands at 1,53,847.

With 14,301 discharges in the last 24 hours, a total of 1,03,73,606 people have been discharged so far.

India has so far vaccinated 23,55,979 people under its massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, which kickstarted on January 16.