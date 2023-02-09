Hindenburg report: IYC protests against Adani, Centre

Indian Youth Congress protests against Adani, Centre over Hinderburg report allegations

Several youth Congress workers gathered at Raisina road and raised slogans against the Central government while holding banners

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 18:53 ist
Indian Youth Congress members stage a protest against Gautam Adani and PM Modi over fraud charges alleged in Hindenberg report. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest outside its party office here demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud made against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

The protest was led by IYC National president Srinivas B V, who said that the party has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Several youth Congress workers gathered at Raisina road and raised slogans against the Central government while holding banners, wearing masks of Gautam Adani, and Prime Minister Modi.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg saga: A lesson to build on, say investors

Security around the area was beefed up with deployment of a large number of police personnel and erecting of barricades.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including that of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation. The group has dismissed the allegations as lies.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as LIC and SBI have invested in them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Youth Congress
Gautam Adani
Hindenburg Adani report
India News
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 