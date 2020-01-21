Input on Kerala tourists killed in Nepal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to extend all possible assistance to families and friends of the eight Malayalis died in Nepal.

The Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department of Kerala Government was in touch with Indian embassy officials in Nepal to expedite steps to bring home the bodies.

Praveen Kumar, 39, a native of Chenkottukonam, on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram city, his wife Saranya, 34, their children Sreebhadra, Archa and Abhinav and Renjith Kumar, 39, of Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode district in North Kerala, his wife Indu and daughter Vaishnavi were the deceased.

Praveen was working in Dubai as an engineer and his wife and children were staying at Kochi. Praveen visited his parents in Thiruvananthapuram about two months back. Renjith was running an IT firm in Kozhikode, while his wife was working in a bank.

They had left for Delhi on Friday. The relatives were only told that there was a get together of friends.