'Inspired' by Lord Krishna, BJP MP wants Yogi Adityanath to contest from Mathura

A BJP MP has written to party president J P Nadda urging the latter to declare Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the party's nominee from Mathura seat.

In his letter to Nadda, BJP Rajya Sabha member Harnath Singh Yadav said that Lord Krishna himself had 'inspired' him to write to the party president and urge him to make Adityanath the saffron party's nominee from Mathura seat.

"Lord Krishna inspired me to write this letter to you to request for Adityanath's nomination from Mathura," Yadav said in the letter to Nadda.

Read | People have faith in Yogi, BJP, Modi: Union Minister

Adityanath had evaded a direct reply when asked by the reporters if he would be contesting the forthcoming assembly polls and said that he would abide by the party leadership's direction.

The UP BJP leadership appeared to be divided on nominating Adityanath as a candidate in the polls. While one section of the party wanted him to contest, another section was opposed to it.

The chief minister, who was currently a member of the legislative council, may contest from Ayodhya or Gorakhpur if at all he does take a plunge in the electoral battle. "Both are considered to be among the safest seats for the BJP," said a BJP leader here.

Watch latest videos by DH here: