Jama Masjid bans entry of women coming alone to mosque to curb 'improper acts'

The Jama Masjid administration in Delhi has banned the entry of women coming alone to the mosque.

While the diktat has triggered an outrage, Jama Masjid PRO said that the restriction does not apply to women coming with their families or husband.

The PRO further said that the restriction has been imposed in order to check "improper acts" in the mosque premises.

"Women's entry is not banned. Improper acts are done when women come alone, they shoot TikTok videos and dance. The ban is to stop this. There is no restriction on families/married couples. Making it a meeting point for boys and girls inapt for religious places," Sabiullah Khan, Jama Masjid PRO told ANI.

#WATCH| Delhi|Women's entry not banned. When women come alone-improper acts done, videos shot,ban is to stop this. No restrictions on families/married couples.Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places:Sabiullah Khan,Jama Masjid PRO on entry of women coming alone banned pic.twitter.com/HiOebKaiGr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Meanwhile, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed strong discontent to the ban, and has issued a notice to the Imam of the Jama Masjid over the issue.