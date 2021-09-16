J&K registers 15% increase in cognizable crime in 2020 compared to previous year

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a 15% increase in cognizable crimes in 2020 as compared to the previous year while crime against women rose by about 11% in the same period.

The latest report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals that J&K, including Ladakh, saw 29,314 crime cases in 2020 as against 25,408 cases the previous year. Similarly, crime against women in J&K also rose from 3,069 cases in 2019 to 3,414 in 2020 notwithstanding a decline of 8.3% such cases at the national level.

The murder cases saw an increase of 25% with 149 cases in 2020 as against 119 in 2019. The crimes against children also witnessed an increase of around 29% with 606 incidents in 2020 in comparison to 470 cases in 2019.

The figures show that in 2020, there were 247 cases of rape, 783 of kidnapping and abduction of women, 349 of cruelty by husband or his relatives, nine dowry deaths, 24 cases of abetment to suicide, 1744 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty and 10 cases of attempt to rape.

The report also reveals that three cases of sexual harassment at work were reported in 2020. Similarly, the NCRB report reveals that 195 cases were registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (girl child victim only).

The increase in crime against women has created a cause for concern among civil society members and women. Kashmir-based women’s rights activist Ezabir Ali fears that the silence by society on such brutal atrocities will only increase the violence.

“Indifferent behaviour of the society towards crime against women will shrink the spaces for women in society. This will certainly restrict the mobility of women and girls and they will not be allowed by their families to step out alone,” she explains.

