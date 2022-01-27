Journalist beaten to death in road rage incident at Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh

A journalist was killed by three men in an incident of road rage on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The journalist, identified as Sudhir Saini, was on a motorbike and overtook the vehicle in which three persons were seated. Angered by this, the men stopped the journalist and beat him up. Saini was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Senior SP of Saharanpur, Akash Tomar, said, "Jahangir and Farman were immediately arrested by Saharanpur police in the case involving death of Sudhir Saini due to road rage incident. We will ensure that they are convicted in a fast-tracked manner."

One of the accused, Mannan, is absconding.

