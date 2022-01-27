UP journalist beaten to death in road rage incident

Journalist beaten to death in road rage incident at Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh

The victim was on a motorbike and overtook a car, following which he was beaten up, the police said

IANS
IANS, Saharanpur,
  • Jan 27 2022, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 10:31 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photo

A journalist was killed by three men in an incident of road rage on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The journalist, identified as Sudhir Saini, was on a motorbike and overtook the vehicle in which three persons were seated. Angered by this, the men stopped the journalist and beat him up. Saini was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Also Read — Cop needs 4 stitches after brothers ‘attack’ him, 2 others in road rage

Senior SP of Saharanpur, Akash Tomar, said, "Jahangir and Farman were immediately arrested by Saharanpur police in the case involving death of Sudhir Saini due to road rage incident. We will ensure that they are convicted in a fast-tracked manner."

One of the accused, Mannan, is absconding.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Saharanpur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?

DH Toon | Modi's R-Day attire shows unity in diversity?

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 