Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes, BJP can't handle Kashmir: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tore into the BJP for its "failed" Kashmir policy, claiming that Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave the Valley under its watch and it does not have an action plan to stop the targeted killings in the troubled region.

Kejriwal, also the AAP chief, found fault with the administration's move to get Kashmiri Pandits getting jobs under the Prime Minister's relief plan sign a bond to serve in the Valley only, alleging that it was discriminatory especially when their lives are under threat.

He expressed shock at the leakage of the list of Kashmiri Pandit employees who were shifted to safer locations in the Valley, saying the BJP was actually giving an invitation to the terrorists to target them by revealing their new postings.

Kejriwal's sharp attack against the Narendra Modi government and the BJP came at the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' against the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where he is also hit out at Pakistan for fomenting trouble in Kashmir, which the Delhi Chief Minister said is an integral part of the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other MLAs attended the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' where AAP supporters raised anti-BJP slogans.

"The BJP government has no action plan to tackle terrorism in Kashmir. They are holding meeting after meeting. The BJP has completely failed. They do not do anything, they do not listen to any one...Whenever the BJP had reins of Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley," Kejriwal said.

"The BJP can't handle Kashmir, they only know how to do dirty politics. Please don't do politics over Kashmir," he said.

Putting four demands before the Modi government, he said the Centre should publicise its action plan to tackle the situation, cancel the bonds signed by Kashmiri Pandits that they will compulsorily work in the valley, address all issues raised by Kashmiri Pandits and ensure security for all.

Kejriwal said 4,500 Kashmiri Pandits were given jobs under the Prime Minister Relief Plan but they were forced to sign a bond that they would have to do the job in the valley. He claimed that if asked for a transfer, they would be fired. "Kashmiri Pandits are little sheep? How can you sign such a bond?" he said.

On Pakistan, he said, "I want to tell Pakistan to stop petty tactics. Kashmir will always be part of India."