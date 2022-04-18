Kin of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri throw stones at cops

A minor stone-pelting incident was reported from violence-hit north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Monday when a family of a man pelted "two stones" at a police team that went to his house after a video purportedly showed him firing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said a police team had gone to the suspect's house for a search and examination of his family members.

"A video was circulated on April 17 in social media showing a man opening fire in Jahangirpuri on April 16. Police team had gone to his house in CD Park Road. The family members pelted two stones. One person is detained. The situation is completely under control," Rangnani said.

She said reports about fresh stone-pelting were an "exaggeration of facts" and it was a "minor, one-off incident".

Separately, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said those involved in the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri violence on Saturday will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

While denying claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque in Jahangirpuri, he said some people were trying to spread rumours on social media and appealed to people to ignore them.

Police are monitoring social media to ensure that fake news is not circulated, creating further trouble following the violence in Jahangirpuri two days ago, he said.

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media. We will take legal action against those spreading fake news. People should not fall for rumours," he said.

Fourteen teams have been formed by the Crime Branch to investigate the violence, Asthana said. Forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence, he said.

