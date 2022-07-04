Kullu accident: Rahul, Priyanka condole loss of lives, wish speedy recovery to injured

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Sixteen passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Kullu district.

The bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

"The news of death of people including children in a terrible bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is very saddening," Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"I wish speedy recovery of the injured and pray for the departed souls. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said she was deeply saddened by the news of the death of people including school children in a horrific road accident in Kullu.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.

कुल्लू-हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में स्कूली बच्चों समेत स्थानीय लोगों की मृत्यु की खबर सुनकर मन को भारी दुख पहुंचा। परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 4, 2022

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, including several school children, officials said.