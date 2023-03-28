Late actor Deep Sidhu's family seeks probe into antecedents of Amritpal Singh

The family of late actor and activist, Deep Sidhu, has sought an investigation into the antecedents of fugitive Khalistani radical Amritpal Singh, "who was not liked by Deep Sidhu".

Investigation by the Punjab Police revealed that the late actor blocked his mobile number.

Mandeep Sidhu, the Ludhiana-based advocate brother of Deep Sidhu, said Amritpal Singh's appointment as head of 'Waris Punjab De', which was founded by his brother, was illegal.

"An impression is being given that our family is a party to the decision to appoint Amritpal Singh as the head. This is not true. In fact, Deep never talked about Amritpal and seemed he disliked him. He had blocked Amritpal's phone for 15 days in January and February," he said.

He said screenshots of the blocked number have been shared on social media. "My brother's phone is with me. I have the evidence," he said.

"Deep had founded Waris Punjab De after much research. It has been hijacked. We need an inquiry into the issue."

Amritpal Singh, against whom the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked and a non-bailable warrant issued, has been on the run despite the massive manhunt launched to nab him since March 18. The self-styled preacher, who returned from Dubai last year, tied the knot with Kirandeep Kaur in a simple ceremony in February.

A police team, comprising women officers, questioned her in her husband's native place for nearly an hour in connection with alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh.

Official sources told IANS that the police have also scanned bank accounts of Amritpal Singh, his wife, and parents to trace sources of funds.

The motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh fled has been found by the police. The police have also seized the Mercedes car in which Amritpal Singh fled after the crackdown.