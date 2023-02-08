Leopard injures six after straying into Ghaziabad court

Leopard injures six after straying into Ghaziabad court complex

The animal's presence in the chief judicial magistrate court complex triggered panic and sent people running for their lives

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Feb 08 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 22:19 ist
The leopard which entered the premises of Ghaziabad District Court, in Ghaziabad, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Six people were injured after a leopard strayed into the district court complex here on Wednesday, triggering panic and a four-hour operation to catch the animal.

According to police officials, the leopard first attacked a cobbler on the ground floor of the court complex in the Kavinagar area of the district before heading to the first floor.

The animal's presence in the chief judicial magistrate court complex triggered panic and sent people running for their lives. While some ran towards the staircase, others locked themselves up in offices and washrooms.

A joint operation of police and the forest department was launched as soon as the news spread and it took over four hours to rescue the animal, the officials said.

Also Read | SC restrains construction within core areas in tiger reserves, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries

The forest department team finally managed to tranquillise the leopard. "The animal has been rescued. The forest department will take it away for further action," Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav.

The leopard was running from one end of the building to another, attacking people coming in its way, the officials said.

While the operation was still underway, Srivastav said, "Around six people have sustained injuries after being attacked by the animal."

The rescue team managed to get a hold of the situation once the animal returned to the ground floor. "The two collapsible gates on either sides of the ground floor were closed to confine the animal. Once this was done, some of our teams focused on rescuing people locked inside offices and washrooms of the building," said the officer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

leopard
Ghaziabad
Uttar Pradesh
wildlife
India News

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 