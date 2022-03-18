LeT militant associate arrested from J&K's Baramulla

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition, police said.
Acting on specific information regarding movement of anti-national elements in Karhama, Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces there, a police spokesman said.
During the search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front – a front of the LeT) was arrested by the joint search party, he said.
The spokesman identified the arrested as Waseem Ahmed War, a resident of Karhama Kunzer.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines and 20 live rounds were seized from his possession, he said.
A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.
