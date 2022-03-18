LeT militant associate arrested from J&K's Baramulla

He has been identified as Waseem Ahmed War, resident of Karhama Kunzer

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 18 2022, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 00:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition, police said.

Acting on specific information regarding movement of anti-national elements in Karhama, Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces there, a police spokesman said.

During the search, one terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front – a front of the LeT) was arrested by the joint search party, he said.

The spokesman identified the arrested as Waseem Ahmed War, a resident of Karhama Kunzer.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a hand grenade, two AK-47 magazines and 20 live rounds were seized from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Jammu and Kashmir
Lashkar-e-Taiba
India News
Baramulla
Militancy

