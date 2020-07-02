Lightning kills three people in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 02 2020, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 11:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

Three people were killed and 12 injured in lightning strikes in Sikandarpur and Bhimpura areas of the district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

They said 10 people working in a field were injured after being struck by lightning in Mahthapar village on Wednesday.

They were rushed to a hospital, where two women identified as Savita and Sheela died during treatment.

In a separate incident in Rampur Madai village in Bhimpura area, a farmer working in his field died after being struck by lightning.

In another incident in Hajouth village in Khejuri area, four women were injured after being hit by lightning. They were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable. 

Uttar Pradesh

