Liquor cheaper in Delhi from June 10

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 03:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 03:41 ist

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from Wednesday when the AAP government's decision to withdrew ''70 per cent Special Corona Fee'' on their sale comes into effect.

The "special corona fee" on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor bottles was imposed last month as the government, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown, looked to earn additional revenue.

The government has, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

The decision to withdraw '"Special Corona Fee'' had been taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

