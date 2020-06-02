Lockdown 5.0: Liquor shops in Delhi can now open daily

Lockdown 5.0: Liquor shops in Delhi can now open daily, no odd-even rule

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2020, 03:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 03:17 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

The Delhi excise department Monday lifted the odd-even restriction on the opening of liquor shops, allowing them to operate daily after the city government announced more relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown.

The government also extended timing for the opening of liquor shops by one-and-a-half hours.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

"Liquor shops will now remain open from 9 am to 8 pm in Delhi," a government official said. Until now, they would be allowed to open till 6.30 pm.

According to the order, liquor shops will open on a daily basis now. Earlier, they were being allowed to open on an odd-even basis.

However, those in containment zones will remain closed.

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four state-run corporations - Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store - while 389 are owned by private players.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls, hence not allowed to open.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Liquor Shops
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 