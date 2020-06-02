Lockdown 5.0: Liquor shops in Delhi can now open daily, no odd-even rule

The Delhi excise department Monday lifted the odd-even restriction on the opening of liquor shops, allowing them to operate daily after the city government announced more relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown.

The government also extended timing for the opening of liquor shops by one-and-a-half hours.

"Liquor shops will now remain open from 9 am to 8 pm in Delhi," a government official said. Until now, they would be allowed to open till 6.30 pm.

According to the order, liquor shops will open on a daily basis now. Earlier, they were being allowed to open on an odd-even basis.

However, those in containment zones will remain closed.

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four state-run corporations - Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store - while 389 are owned by private players.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls, hence not allowed to open.