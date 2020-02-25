Lucknow on alert after clashes in Delhi over CAA

PTI
PTI, Luchnow,
  • Feb 25 2020, 19:38pm ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 19:38pm ist
Vehicles set ablaze as protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow following violent clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in parts of Delhi, a police official said on Tuesday.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said additional force has been deployed in Ghantaghar area where women and others have been staging a protest against the CAA for the past one month.

"Though there is no report of people from other parts of the state reaching the state capital, high alert has been sounded as a precautionary measure," Pandey said.

"We are in contact with intelligence agencies and policemen in plain clothes have been deployed in the sensitive areas," the commissioner said, adding that strict vigil was being maintained.

New Delhi
Citizenship Act
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
