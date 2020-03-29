Madhya Pradesh: 70-year-old coronavirus suspect dies

Madhya Pradesh: 70-year-old coronavirus suspect dies, test reports awaited

Indore is the worst affected city in Madhya Pradesh as 20 persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus

  Mar 29 2020, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 20:05 ist
A 70-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here for possible exposure to coronavirus, died on Saturday, but his test reports are still awaited, an official said on Sunday.

"The elderly man, a resident of Ranipura died on Saturday in a government hospital," Jyoti Bindal, dean of MGM Medical College, said.

"He was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus, but his test results are still awaited," she said.

The health authorities have been informed about the death of the man, Bindal said, adding that all those, who had come in contact with him are admitted to a separate ward of that hospital as a precautionary measure.

Indore is the worst affected city in Madhya Pradesh as 20 persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus infection so far, including a 65-year-old man who died recently.

