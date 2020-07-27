Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan found Covid-19 positive in second test

MP CM found Covid-19 positive in second test

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was hospitalised on Saturday after being tested positive to Covid-19, was again found positive in second test on Monday.

However, other tests reports on his body are normal. His wife and two sons have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Ministers, top officers and BJP leaders, who had come in contact with the chief minister, have also been found negative for the pandemic. However, cooperative minister Arvind Bhadoriya, who had accompanied with the chief minister to Lucknow to pay last respect to governor Lalji Tandon, is still undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The chief minister has been holding discussion with his ministerial colleagues and officers through videoconferencing from his hospital bed since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the spread of the corona virus is continuing unabated in Madhya Pradesh amid re-imposed lockdown as number of cases surged to over 28,000 on Monday. Bhopal toped in cases with 177 fresh patients being detected, followed by Indore where 127 fresh cases were found. So far, the death toll has gone up to 811.

