MP teen raped by boy sets herself ablaze

Madhya Pradesh teen raped by boy sets herself ablaze; battles for life

PTI
PTI, Rewa (MP),
  • Oct 11 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 00:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Arpita Biswas/Feminism in India

A 14-year-old girl sustained grievous burn injuries in a suicide attempt after she was allegedly raped by a teen at her home in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Incidentally, the 15-year-old boy accused of raping her tried to put out the blaze before escaping from the spot leaving the victim in pain, an official added.

"As per the victim's statement to the sub-divisional magistrate, the boy entered her home at 4 pm on Wednesday when her family had gone out and her elder sister was out grazing goats. He then raped her," Sub Divisional Officer of Police OP Singh said.

"Humiliated and distressed, she poured petrol on herself and tried to commit suicide. She has suffered grievous injuries and has been hospitalised. The accused tried to wrap her in a blanket to put out the fire," he added.

The boy escaped from the spot but was held on Thursday and has been charged with rape and sent to a reform home, the SDOP said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
minor rape victim

What's Brewing

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

 