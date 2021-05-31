Major tragedy averted as security forces destroy IED in J&K's Pulwama

Major tragedy averted as forces destroy IED in Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 31 2021, 12:27 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 12:27 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

A major tragedy was averted on Monday as security forces detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A joint team of security forces detected an IED planted near Railway link road at Panzgam under Awantipora police station area, a police official said.

He said the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.

Jammu & Kashmir
Pulwama
Bomb

