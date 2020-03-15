Man kills friend during argument while drinking alcohol in Delhi

A man undergoing treatment at a hospital here allegedly stabbed his friend to death during an argument in south Delhi's Yusuf Sarai area following which he was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused Alok Singh (34) and the victim Suman, in his 20s, had come from Begusarai, Bihar and were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred on Saturday night, they said.

According to police, Alok was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital for bone-related complications sustained during an accident in his home state in January this year and brought Suman, a friend, along with him from Bihar as a caretaker.

The duo stayed at a rental accommodation in Yusuf Sarai and would fight quite often over petty issues, they said.

On Saturday night, when they were consuming alcohol in their room, they had a fight following which Alok stabbed Suman in his chest with a kitchen knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused was in a relationship with a woman and the victim used to blackmail him about informing his relatives about the affair. So the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill him, the officer said.

The accused wanted to flee by taking a train early the next morning but he was arrested and a case of murder has been registered, he added.

A blood-stained knife, used in commission of the offence, was recovered from the spot, police said.

After hearing the heated arguments, the manager went to the room to check upon them during which the victim abused the manager, he said, adding that the accused objected when Suman abused the manager. After the situation calmed down, the manager left their room, he added.

After killing the victim, Alok called up police at around midnight saying that someone had killed his friend, the DCP said.

However, when police reached the spot, they found only the accused and the victim in the room and during interrogation Alok confessed to his crime, he said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Arya said.