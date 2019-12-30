Meerut top cop's threat to protesters: Go to Pakistan.

Amid allegations of letting loose a reign of terror, Uttar Pradesh government faced more embarrassment after a top cop and a senior bureaucrat were caught threatening the CAA protesters to send them to Pakistan and ruin their lives.

Meerut superintendent of police Akhilesh Narayan Singh was caught telling the protesters to go to Pakistan. “Khaoge yahan ka aur gaoge Pakistan ka......mujhe ye gali yaad ho gayi hai aur jab mujhe koi yaad ho jata hai to mai usko uski nani ke ghar bhej dea hoon” (you eat food in India and praise Pakistan....I have remembered this lane and when remember someone I send him to his right place), Singh is heard telling the protesters standing at the entrance of a narrow lane.

