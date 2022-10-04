Mobile internet suspended in parts of Jammu, Rajouri

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have decided to suspend mobile internet services in parts of Jammu and Rajouri districts till 1700 hours on Tuesday, fearing “misuse by miscreants” which may cause “deterioration in public order”.

The temporary suspension of the internet services comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a historic public rally in J&K's Rajouri town on Tuesday where he is expected to announce ST reservation for the Pahari community.

Over enthusiastic members of the Pahari community from different parts of Rajouri and the neighbouring Poonch district have started reaching Rajouri town where high security is being maintained in and around the venue at the town's bus stand.

In the evening on Monday, Shah met delegations of Paharis, Gujjars/Bakarwals, Dogras and Sikhs at the Raj Bhavan where he spent the night.

He reached Jammu around 8 pm Monday.