Mohali grenade attack culprits will get strictest punishment: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the explosion in Mohali “a cowardly act” of those who want to disturb peace in Punjab and asserted that his party's government in the state will ensure the culprits get the “strictest punishment”.

A rocket-propelled grenade hit the Punjab Police' intelligence wing headquarters around 7.45 pm on Monday. The explosion shattered the window panes on one of the floors of the building.

No one, however, was injured in the incident.

“Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) government in Punjab will not let wishes of those people be fulfilled,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be given strictest punishment,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is also Delhi chief minister, added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said police were investigating the explosion while asserting that anyone trying to disturb peace and spoil the atmosphere in the state will not be spared.