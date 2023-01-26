'Myopic mindset': Punjab CM Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from R-Day parade

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Union government for “deliberately” excluding his state's tableau from the Republic Day parade, saying it reflects the “myopic” mindset of those in power at the Centre.

This “discrimination” with Punjab is totally “unwarranted and undesirable”, Mann said while addressing a gathering here after unfurling the national flag during a function to mark 74th Republic Day at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports stadium.

He further said the celebration of any national day without showcasing the contribution of Punjab is unimaginable.

“Today at the national parade which is taking place in Delhi, Punjab's tableau is not there. Why Punjab's tableau was not there,” he asked.

“It is the result of bad intention,” he said while targeting the BJP.

It reflects the “myopic” mindset of those in power at the Centre, he alleged.

Earlier, on Wednesday Mann had hit out at the BJP-led Centre for not including the State's tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying there cannot be anything more shameful than this.

In the country's freedom struggle, Punjab and Punjabis made 90 per cent contribution.

Be it Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra and thousands of unknown martyrs who made supreme sacrifices and went to jail to give the country its independence, he had said.

"Punjab's tableau for Republic Day is not included this time. There cannot be anything more shameful than this. The BJP government has shown its mindset...," Mann had said in a video message.

The BJP had hit back at the CM on Wednesday alleging that the state's tableau was disqualified because of the AAP government's own “fault” as it presented the old one after some modification.