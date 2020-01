External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the vast experience of BJP's newly-elected president J P Nadda will give a new impetus to the party.

Nadda was elected as the BJP president on Tuesday.

"Today I met BJP's newly-elected president J P Nadda and congratulated him. His vast experience will give a new impetus to the BJP. My best wishes to him for his successful tenure," he said in a tweet.