National Conference general secretary tests Covid-19 positive along with three family members

NC general secretary tests Covid-19 positive

  • Jul 02 2020, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 22:49 ist
The NC general secretary was released after 10 months in detention under the Public Safety (PSA) Act on June 17. He was taken into custody on the eve of the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

National Conference (NC) general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, who was recently released from PSA detention, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with three of his family members, the family said here on Thursday.

“It is requested to all my friends and well wishers to pray for my family as 4 of our family members tested positive for COVID'19 today including my father. Do remember in prayers & May allah keep all of us under his protection (Aameen),” Sagar's son, Salman Sagar, said in a tweet.

The NC general secretary was released after 10 months in detention under the Public Safety (PSA) Act on June 17. He was taken into custody on the eve of the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

A day after his release, NC president and Srinagar Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah, and several party leaders had met Sagar at his residence. 

