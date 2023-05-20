NIA raids underway at 4 places in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a terror-related case on Saturday, officials said.
The raids are being conducted in Gussu, Rajpora, Awantipora and Tral, they said.
NIA sleuths were accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
Further details are awaited.
