No official order to stop journalists from reporting in J&K: Government to Parliament

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai stated this in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 08 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 21:08 ist
Union MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that the Jammu and Kashmir government has not issued any order under which journalists can be stopped from reporting if their work threatens peace and public tranquility.

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai stated this in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir has informed that no such order has been issued," he stated.

He was asked if the J&K administration has issued orders under which journalists can be stopped from reporting if their work threatens peace and public tranquility, and which directs unauthorised/unregistered journalists to complete their registration or obtain approval of the administration before they can be allowed to perform their duties.

