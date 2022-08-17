One dead as neighbours clash in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

A dispute between neighbours over parking of a motorcycle here took a violent turn with both sides attacking each other with bricks and sticks, leaving one person dead and 11 others injured, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (CO), Aurai, Ram Lakhan Mishra said the clash broke out on Tuesday evening when one faction parked motorcycle in front of the door of another.

Twelve people belonging to both sides were injured in the clash, the CO said, adding they were rushed to the district hospital where Mohammad Qasim, 60, who suffered head injuries, died.

Two of the seriously injured have been referred to a Varanasi hospital.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area in view of the prevailing tension over the incident.

A case has been lodged on behalf of both the parties and the body has been sent for postmortem.