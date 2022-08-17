One dead as neighbours clash in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

One dead as neighbours clash in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

Twelve people belonging to both sides were injured in the clash

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A dispute between neighbours over parking of a motorcycle here took a violent turn with both sides attacking each other with bricks and sticks, leaving one person dead and 11 others injured, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (CO), Aurai, Ram Lakhan Mishra said the clash broke out on Tuesday evening when one faction parked motorcycle in front of the door of another.

Twelve people belonging to both sides were injured in the clash, the CO said, adding they were rushed to the district hospital where Mohammad Qasim, 60, who suffered head injuries, died.

Two of the seriously injured have been referred to a Varanasi hospital.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area in view of the prevailing tension over the incident.

A case has been lodged on behalf of both the parties and the body has been sent for postmortem.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

OK Google, get me a Coke: Demos of soda-fetching robots

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

DH Toon | Dalit boy's death: 'Amrit kaal' already here?

Seek spaces where energies abound

Seek spaces where energies abound

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on October 31

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata

 