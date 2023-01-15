One more held over BJP leader's murder in Gurugram

The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested one more person in connection with the murder of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana here, police said.

He has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Buapur village in the Sector 65 area, and a close aide of gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar, they said.

It is the 10th arrest in the murder case, a senior officer of the STF said.

The murder of BJP leader Khatana had taken place on September 1 last year at a Raymond showroom located on Gurudwara Road in Gurugram.

Khatana, a resident of Rithoj village, along with his friend, had gone to the showroom to buy clothes. As soon as they entered the shop, four persons opened fire at them and fled.

An FIR was registered at the civil line police station in this connection, police said.

According to the STF, at least 10 cases are already registered against Deepak in Badshahpur, Sector 56, Manesar, Bhondsi police stations in Gurugram and Nangal Chaudhary police station in Mahendergarh district.

The first case was registered against him in 2015 on the charges of causing hurt and criminal intimidation in Badshahpur police station. He was booked for murder and under the Arms Act in 2017. Deepak has also been involved in other criminal activities along with gang leader Papla Gujjar, it added.

He carried a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest in the murder case, the STF said.

On September 4 last year, the crime branch, Gurugram, had arrested a shooter, Yogesh alias Seelu, a resident of Rajasthan, in connection with the BJP leader’s murder. Later, the investigation in the case was transferred to the STF.

On September 22, the STF arrested the main accused, Chaman alias Pawan, brother-in-law of deceased Khatana.

Chaman revealed that Khatana had a love marriage with his sister in 2008 and due to this, he had developed enmity with his brother-in-law, police said.

Later during interrogation, it came to the fore that the murder plan was hatched by one Joginder Khatana, brother of JJP leader Rohtash Khatana. Joginder instigated Chaman and also gave him around Rs 25 lakh, they said.

The STF had also arrested Joginder and questioned gangster Papla Gujjar in the case, according to police.

“We have arrested one more accused involved in the BJP leader's murder. We are questioning him,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Javeer Singh Rathee said.