Over five lakh undertake Char Dham Yatra in shadow of Covid-19

New Delhi, dhns: Over five lakh pilgrims undertook the Char Dham Yatra which concluded on Saturday with the closure of the portals of Badrinath shrine amid elaborate rituals and chanting of Vedic hymns.

The Badrinath Temple was decked up with 20 quintals of marigold, lotus and other flowers and 4,366 pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine on Saturday, when the portals were closed at 6:45 pm.

The portals of Gangotri shrine were closed on November 5, while that of Kedarnath and Yamunotri were closed on November 6, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj as per tradition.

Under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Char Dham Yatra began this year on September 18, after the Nainital high court lifted the ban on the pilgrimage.

The daily limit of pilgrims at the shrines was restricted to 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri shrines.

The daily limit on pilgrims was lifed in October by the Nainital High Court after a drop in Covid-19 cases.

Over 2.42 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the Kedarnath Shrine this year and more than 1.97 lakh faithful visited the Badrinath shrine. The footfalls at Gangotri shrine were 33,166 and the Yamunotri shrine saw 33,306 pilgrims.

The portals of the shrines, which draws a large number of devotees from all over the country, are closed in October-November every year due to snow all around.

