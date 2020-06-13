Pakistani troops shell five sectors in J&K’s Poonch

Pakistani troops shell five sectors in J&K’s Poonch

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday as they shelled forward posts and villages in five sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

"At about 1915 hours, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch,” PRO defence said.

He said at about 1950 hours, the Pakistan army violated ceasfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district and Manjakote sector of Rajouri district.

“The Pakistani troopers had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch at 1615 hours,” the PRO said.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

An Army jawan was killed and a civilian injured when the Pakistan army heavily shelled villages and forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch district on Thursday.

The neighbouring nation had targeted over a dozen villages along the LoC in Nowshera and Balakote sectors late Thursday night.

