Panic in Delhi after bomb threats, IED taken away by NSG

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 17 2022, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 20:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Amid panic following calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi on Thursday, a suspected IED was found in a house in Seemapuri area and taken away by the NSG to be disposed off, police said.

According to a source, the incident is suspected to be linked to the Ghazipur incident, where an IED was found last month.

The first case was reported from Shahdara area, police said.

A police official said that an unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district after Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 p.m.

Meanwhile, another call, about an IED, was received at New Seema Puri and the official said that they were "taking it seriously".

In view of the gravity of the situation, Delhi Police summoned National Security Guard personnel to the spot.

According to a source, investigation in the Seemapuri IED call has revealed that it has connection with Ghazipur incident, where an IED was found last month.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has questioned the house owner of the room in which the suspected IED was recovered

A source said that the persons who took the room on rent are missing.

