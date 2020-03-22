Petrol bombs hurled near Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia anti-CAA protest sites

Petrol bombs were thrown near the anti-CAA protest sites in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia university by unidentified youths on Sunday morning, amid a 'Janta Curfew' (People's Curfew) across the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Both the incidents took place around 9:30 AM but no one was injured, even as the agitation at the Shaheen Bagh continued in a symbolic fashion with just five women sitting on protest while others left their footwear at the site in view of the call for 'Janta Curfew'.

At Shaheen Bagh, officials said, petrol bombs were thrown on the police barricades by two motorcycle-borne men youth. "We have recovered some bottles used in the case and are investigating those. Two people were seen on a bike near the barricades. We are examining the CCTV footages," a senior police official said.

The second incident was reported from Jamia Millia Islamia, around five kilometres from Shaheen Bagh, with Jamia Coordination Committee, which spearheads the anti-CAA protest near the university, saying an unidentified man opened fire and threw petrol bomb at the empty protest site near Gate No 7 of the varsity.

The Shaheen Bagh protesters said "a few hours ago, a petrol bomb was thrown to violently disrupt our protest. Unidentified miscreants allegedly threw the bomb at the outer barricades that cordon off the site of the Shaheen Bagh gathering and ran off. We are enraged and deeply saddened by the continuing spate of violent attacks on our protest and community at large. Our resolve and courage has been tested throughout the course of this 100-day resistance, yet we stand here—undeterred and untired."

"As per CCTV Footage, he has the get up of delivery boy with a helmet and has three bags on his bike, due to which number plate of bike was not visible," said JCC, which had on Saturday "temporarily suspended" the ongoing 24 hrs sit-in protest. "We appeal to all protestors to kindly take the situation with utmost seriousness and save themselves and others from this fatal illness," the JCC had said.

The protestors said in line with the government directives issued to contain COVID-19 threat facing the country, "we bravely continue our protest today with only five women protesters marking their resistance on behalf of all of us". They said they are committed to cooperating with the law of the land and request all supporters to abide by the same. "We are all in this together. We will come back stronger. This is not over," they said.

On Saturday, differences had surfaced among protesters with one section favoured continuing the protest while others wanted it to be called off.

University officials said the tent erected by the protesting students did not catch fire and it prompted the attacker to set it ablaze.